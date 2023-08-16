Nebraska AG

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers speaks at a news conference celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to block President Joe Biden's proposed one-time student debt relief program on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. 

 Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is casting doubt on the powers of “inspectors general” appointed by the Legislature to look into problems concerning state prisons and child welfare cases.

In a 38-page advisory opinion issued Wednesday, the AG’s office says that investigative powers conferred on the inspectors general violate the separation of powers clause of the State Constitution and “significantly impairs” the powers of the Executive Branch and state judiciary to govern their operations.

