SIOUX FALLS — The unofficial start to summer has arrived. It’s the season for backyard barbecues, road trips, ball games and basking in the sun. But AAA South Dakota reminds that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is also a season of increased risk – especially for teen drivers – on the roadways, making those summer days the 100 Deadliest Days of the year.

More than 7,300 people died nationwide in crashes involving teen drivers from 2012 to 2021 during the 100 Deadliest Days, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day. That’s nearly half of the number of those killed in teen-driver crashes for the entire remaining months out of the year. In 2021 alone, 900 people were killed in teen-driver crashes, up from 851 the previous year, a nearly 6% increase. The number killed in 2021 also represents a greater than 25% increase over pre-pandemic 2019. Often, the victims are passengers, pedestrians or occupants of other vehicles, making the roadways more dangerous for all.

