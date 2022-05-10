100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 11, 1922
• Yankton will have a radio apparatus manufacturing and assembling plant, and the first broadcasting station in South Dakota, under plans now being worked out by the newly organized Dakota Radio Apparatus Company.
• Statewide interest in Yankton and the Yankton bridge is reported by Dr. H.A. Fitzgerald and Dr. B.F. Lockwood, who attended a state dental meeting and clinic in Sioux Falls Tuesday and Wednesday. The whole state knows what is going on here and is watching it with interest, they say.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 11, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 11, 1972
• Tom Brokaw, well-known NBC news correspondent and a graduate of Yankton High School with the Class of 1958, will give the main commencement address for the Yankton High School Commencement on Thursday, May 25. Brokaw will speak on the subject: “Power to the Class of 1972.”
• Yankton School Board members Wednesday night got their first look at a preliminary budget projection of $2,271,492 for the coming 1972-73 school year. The new budget represents an increase of only 3.23% from last year’s budget of $2,200,375.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 11, 1997
• No paper
