School District Seeks Input On Name For New Facility

What’s in a name?
A lot, and the Yankton School District (YSD) wants the community’s help in naming its new early childhood development center (ECDC).
Recently, the school district announced it is seeking public input via a web-based survey regarding possible names for its ECDC.
The facility, which breaks ground later this month, will be located on a 12.2-acre section of a larger property on the north edge of Yankton across from Chan Gurney Municipal Airport.
The ECDC represents the school district’s solution to the future closing of Webster and Beadle Elementary schools, as well as future growth in the area. A facilities survey conducted last year indicated that the cost of updating those schools or staying with the neighborhood elementary school model was prohibitive compared to new construction.
The entire facility, estimated to cost approximately $25 million, is being funded with Yankton School District Capital Outlay Certificates and will not increase taxes.
Once complete, the ECDC will house all Pre-K, Junior-K and Kindergarten classes in the school district, including special education. The design also leaves room for the possibility of adding a wing to house all YSD’s first-grade classes down the road.
“This building is unique in that it is not an elementary school, but rather an early childhood facility, which will be different from any other in our region,” Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken told the Press & Dakotan.
The process for designing the facility was also unique, involving school administrators and groups of teachers, parents and community members in each of the various phases and committees. The idea for the ECDC originally surfaced during the collaborative formation of the YSD Forward 2024 Strategic Plan, adopted in 2019.
The resulting facility will include all one would expect in a school and more. For example, walls can be moved to accommodate large groups and room partitions can be solid or transparent. Also, the structure includes a makerspace, in which students can create, problem solve and develop skills. The traditional school library will be replaced with a media center, which is like a library but also offers modern technology and learning opportunities.
“The name should be reflective of the uniqueness of this school and one that fits the ages of the students who will be attending,” Ryken said.
The survey outlines some guidelines for submissions.
“The criteria statements were developed to help guide ideas,” Ryken said. “We are encouraging creativity while sticking to the six main areas of timelessness, inclusivity, clarity, relevance, uniqueness and respect.”
In the survey, the criteria are defined as:
• Timelessness — The name of the building should be timeless;
• Inclusivity — The name of the building should promote diversity, equity and inclusivity;
• Clarity — The name of the building should be clear and easily understood;
• Relevance — The name of the building should be relevant to the nature theme incorporated into the design;
• Uniqueness — The name of the building should be unique;
• Respect — The name of the building should not include a person’s name.
The naming committee, which has already been formed and has begun meeting, will be responsible for reviewing submissions and making recommendations.
“This committee is made up of parents, early childhood teachers, a school board member, YSD’s curriculum director and myself,” Ryken said. “The committee determined the criteria statements and will review all submissions.”
The submission process will close on April 22, after the groundbreaking ceremony, which has tentatively been set for 11 a.m. April 20, with an alternate inclement weather date of April 21.
“(We) will convene after the submission process closes and make a recommendation for a name,” she said. “We hope to have a name chosen and unveiled within the next few months.”
Ryken attributed the success of the planning and design process to the overwhelming support of parents, staff and the community.
“We are hopeful the community will join in on this exciting new endeavor and possibly be the one who names the new building,” she said. “Be creative and have fun — the sky’s the limit!”
———
To submit a name for consideration, visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/86JYHL2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.