From P&D Staff Reports
SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton man convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance has been sentenced to 10 years in federal custody, followed by three years of supervised release.
According to a press release issued Monday from the office of United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Bobby Franklin Hendrix, 50, was sentenced May 26, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
Hendrix was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance by a federal grand jury on Sept. 4, 2019. He pleaded guilty on March 3. On or about July 8, 2019, Hendrix “did knowingly and intentionally manufacture, distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a substance containing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance,” the press release said.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Yankton Police Department, Division of Criminal Investigation and the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Hendrix was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.