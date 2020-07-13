100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 14, 1920
• A representative of the Steinway Piano Company of New York came to Yankton this morning to do some work in adjusting the delicate action of the piano at the Congregational church.
• There was a band of gypsies in town today. They had three cars, full cars, carrying some baggage but chiefly full of gypsies, and they were camping on the river bank.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 14, 1945
• A splendid showing of top quality livestock was predicted last night by Yankton County 4-H club leaders when they met with the Agriculture Committee of the Chamber of Commerce to lay plans for the 1945 Achievement Day, which will be held the last week in August in Yankton.
• After three seasons of gardening work and study, Yankton Victory gardeners are showing much better judgement in the selection of vegetables and in the proportion of each to plant, according to George Gurney, president of the Gurney Seed & Nursery Co., who has been watching the development of the local amateur gardeners with interest.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 14, 1970
• The biggest Boy Scout camping season ever recorded at the Lewis and Clark Boy Scout Reservation is underway with almost 1,000 boys expected by the end of the season.
• You can literally “see your profits grow,” said Jeff Mordhorst about his newly found summer occupation, gardening. The green-thumbed 13-year-old rented out a 4800 square foot plot this summer in which he’s growing a large and varied crop of garden goods. He’ll even make a profit, he says, if there’s some rain.
25 Years Ago
Friday, July 14, 1995
• Residents of the Turner County community of Viborg are celebrating their heritage this weekend by welcoming a group of Danish dancers with open arms. By the end of their Danish Days celebration, they may join in with their legs, too. Duane and Dotty Larsen are coordinating the 27 dancers’ visit, part of a national tour.
• Concerned with the effects of extreme heat, Yankton Police Chief Duane Heeney is offering the lobby of the Yankton Public Safety Center as a cool haven. With temperatures easily breaking the 100-degree mark this week, the center offers an air-conditioned area with seating. Residents are invited to stop in to cool down.
