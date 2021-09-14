PIERRE — At the request of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, as “POW/MIA Recognition Day,” calling on all South Dakotans to honor those men and women who fought bravely for our freedoms.
“While we are grateful to all of those who have served our nation, this day is designated to remember and recognize the sacrifices endured by those members of the Armed Forces of the United States who were held as prisoners of war or remain missing in action,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
Whitlock encourages all South Dakotans to set aside time Sept. 17 to honor the POW/MIAs who fought to protect our freedoms and lost theirs, as well as remember those engaged in today’s struggle to guard our way of life for future generations.
The state of South Dakota continues to support efforts to account for every service member classified as Missing in Action.
