The Yankton City Commission will be considering a handful of project bids during its regular meeting Monday.
Projects range from street work on West City Limits Road, Summit Street, 21st Street and 5th Street to remediation of the Westside Park pond and bridge.
The board will also discuss wastewater plant improvements, the 2022-2025 strategic plan and hear a presentation on the present housing situation in Yankton.
Prior to the regular meeting, the City Commission will also hold a work session for a remedial presentation on tax increment districts (TIDs) and tax increment financing (TIF). No official action will be taken during this meeting.
The work session begins at 6 p.m. Monday at RTEC with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m.
