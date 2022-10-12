The Hunt Is Still On
Pheasant season is about to begin in both South Dakota and Nebraska. While dry conditions and some early harvesting or haying may have impacted the amount of nesting cover available for the birds, officials in both states believe hunting should be good in 2022.

 Photo: Travel South Dakota

Despite intense drought conditions, area game wardens see good prospects for the upcoming pheasant season in both South Dakota and Nebraska.

However, the hunt could prove more challenging with less cover and habitat, they add.

