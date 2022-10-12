The Hunt Is Still On

Despite intense drought conditions, area game wardens see good prospects for the upcoming pheasant season in both South Dakota and Nebraska.
However, the hunt could prove more challenging with less cover and habitat, they add.
Conservation Officer Taylor Geerdes of Olivet and Sgt. Jeff Jones of Hartington, Nebraska, are among wildlife officials preparing for opening day of the season.
“I think there is a lot of enthusiasm among hunters this year but also some concern from individual hunters (about bagging their limits),” said Geerdes, with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (GF&P).
In South Dakota, the regular season runs Oct. 15-Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to sunset Central Time. Each hunter holds a daily limit of three birds with a possession limit of 15.
The average annual pheasant harvest during the past 10 years has been 1.2 million roosters, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) website.
In his role, Jones works for the law enforcement division of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC).
In Nebraska, the youth season dates are Oct. 22-23, Jones said. The youth hunters have a daily bag limit of two birds and a possession limit of four birds for each of rooster pheasants, quails and partridges.
“Only youth ages 15 or younger are allowed to hunt during the youth season,” Jones said. “Resident youths age 15 and younger do not need a permit, but nonresident youths must have a nonresident youth hunt permit and habitat stamp.”
The traditional season runs from Oct. 29-Jan. 31 with a daily bag limit of three birds and a possession limit of 12 birds, Jones said.
The Yankton region has experienced extreme and even exceptional drought, and pheasant numbers might be better to the north and west where more rain has fallen, Geerdes said.
Still, the Yankton region contains good hunting grounds, Geerdes said.
“There are a lot of public lands available in the southeast part of the state,” she said. “I work Hutchinson and Turner counties. We have quite a bit (of public lands) in Hutchinson County, not quite as much in Turner County.”
In the Husker State, northeast Nebraska contains prime hunting spots, Jones said.
“Our best area for rooster crow counts were in Stanton and Madison counties,” the game warden said. “In my patrols of rural Cedar and Knox counties, I have seen some increase in pheasant numbers where there is habitat. There was a little increase in pheasant numbers last year with drought conditions. We hope to keep par with last year.”
The GF&P has stopped doing brood counts, Geerdes said. Instead, the agency is focused on getting public lands ready, encouraging private landowners to allow hunting and maintaining the best cover and habitat.
Because of the drier year, the normal hatch could change, and the region could see many young birds during early fall, Geerdes said.
On the other hand, many farmers are starting or have cut hay, she said. As a result, birds could move into croplands and woody habitat. Those conditions could create more challenges and different conditions, she added.
The groundwork for the hunting season has been laid before opening day.
South Dakota GF&P conservation officers are already checking the lay of the land — including Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres — to determine good hunting areas, Geerdes said.
“This time of year, we’re working every weekend,” she said. “We go out and check public lands in general. Where certain areas have already cut their hay or their CRP acres, we mark those down as done. We don’t come back and recheck them because there won’t be any hunters out there.”
In northeast Nebraska, Jones has also dealt with extreme drought conditions affecting pheasant hunting.
“One impact of the drought conditions was that this year we didn’t see the precipitation when we needed for insect production for food source for chicks,” he said.
The drought has also affected cover and habitat, Jones said.
“I think with the early harvest, pheasants will seek cover in what CRP land we have. This year we saw a decrease in CRP enrollments,” he said. “This year, we also had some enrollments in Open Fields and Waters (who did) not enroll.”
With the dry, windy conditions, much of the Yankton region remains at risk for grass fires, Geerdes said. Hunters are urged not to park in tall grass where fires can start.
Jones agreed. “Fire danger will be high, and we encourage people to stay on trails and roadway with vehicles,” he said.
