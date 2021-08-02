PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) and South Dakota Department of Revenue (SD-DOR) are jointly issuing a request for proposal (RFP) (ID #2439) to acquire a cannabis tracking system to be used to support the final implementation of the South Dakota medical cannabis program.
The cannabis tracking system, more commonly known as a “seed-to-sale tracking system,” will be used to track cannabis plants and products from cultivation of the individual cannabis plants to the eventual dispensary sale to an authorized medical cannabis consumer. This system securely identifies the specific cannabis plants used for a manufacturing process that creates cannabis products. By design, a cannabis tracking system enables consumer product recalls for cannabis products that are later determined as not safe for consumption or use. In addition to protecting the public, this system also helps the state prevent the illegal diversion of cannabis or cannabis products into the black market.
Utilizing the seed-to-sale tracking system envisioned in the RFP will ultimately provide transparency and accountability within the industry and in turn will help the state ensure the safety, health and welfare of South Dakotans.
The deadline to reply to the RFP is 5 p.m. CT on Aug. 23, 2021.
The RFP is available to view at https://medcannabis.sd.gov/docs/SeedtoSale_RFP.pdf. Questions about RFP (ID#2439) may be sent to Sakura Rohleder via email at Sakura.Rohleder@state.sd.us.
