LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol will be working hard to keep Nebraska roads safe as the summer driving season comes to an end.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs from Friday, Aug. 20, through Labor Day, Sept. 6. During the campaign, troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime throughout the state in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the country. Thousands of law enforcement agencies throughout the United States participate in the annual effort to safely close the summer driving season.
The effort also marks the conclusion of NSP’s 100 Days of Summer initiative, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend each year. Since Memorial Day weekend, troopers have arrested more than 230 motorists for driving under the influence.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO), at least one-third of all fatality crashes in Nebraska last year involved alcohol. Seventy-six people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in Nebraska in 2020.
