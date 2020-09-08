South Dakota showed a relatively small increase in infections in Tuesday’s COVID-19 daily update from the Department of Health (DOH), but Union County recorded five new cases.
Meanwhile, Clay County reported just two new positive tests, its smallest increase since Aug. 26, while Yankton County saw its infection total drop by two.
The state recorded 105 new cases, its smallest increase since Aug. 26 when state officials said computer issues were impacting the report summaries.
Union County’s new infections give it 295 known cases to date. There were three new recoveries. Forty cases are active.
Clay County’s case number crept up to 464. However, 32 more recoveries were recorded to bring that total to 326. The county, which reported its third COVID-related death over the weekend, has 135 active cases, a sharp decline from the 206 active cases reported last Thursday.
Yankton County’s total moved downward to 263, possibly due to duplicated reporting. The county also recorded 13 recoveries Tuesday (207 overall) and has 53 active cases.
Hutchinson County reported one new case, its 57th. There were three new recoveries (41). Fifteen cases are active.
Also, new hospitalizations were reported in Douglas (1 hospitalization/7 overall), Hutchinson (1/8) and Yankton (1/14) counties.
During a media briefing Tuesday, state officials were asked several questions about a white paper from the Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University which, using cell phone data as part of its analysis, estimated that last month’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have been responsible for more than 260,000 new COVID-19 cases and carried a total health cost of $12.2 billion nationwide.
State epidemiologist Josh Clayton noted that white papers are not “considered peer-reviewed,” and added that the paper may not have accounted for the already rising rate of cases in South Dakota.
“What I can say at this point is, the results do not align with what we know of the impacts of the rally among the attendees,” he said.
He added that the number of known infections in South Dakota tied to the rally is currently 124.
Also, Clayton reported Monday there are 452 diagnosed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota K-12 schools (297 students, 155 staff). According to the DOH website, 144 schools report either one or two positive tests, while 43 schools report three or more cases. There are 700 schools that report no cases. There were 140 new cases reported last week, a decrease of 45 from the previous week.
Among colleges, universities and technical schools in South Dakota, there are 842 total cases (806 students/36 staff). There were 275 cases reported last week, down from 475 the previous week.
In its Tuesday update, the University of South Dakota’s online portal showed 92 active cases (87 students/5 staff), a drop of 19 from Monday. Total people in quarantine dropped to 368 (-24), including 47 on campus (+2).
South Dakota statistics for Tuesday included:
• Total Cases — 15,403 (+105);
• Active Cases — 2,679 (-214);
• Recoveries — 12,551 (+316);
• Deaths — 173 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 1,094 ever hospitalized (+10); 68 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 209,509 total tests (+686); 156,686 individuals tested (+593).
In Nebraska, 89 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Monday, while the state COVID-19 death toll remained at 404.
Dixon County reported two new positive tests, giving it 69 to date.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 35,975 (+89);
• Active Cases — 7,650 (-122);
• Recoveries — 27,921 (+211);
• Hospitalizations — 2,079 ever hospitalized (+10); 172 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 378793 (+854).
