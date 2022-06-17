Set sail with some Pirate-themed activities next week at the Yankton Community Library (YCL).
Monday, June 20, at 6 p.m., Martika, a circus performer, will be putting on a show for the family. From hula hooping with barbed wire to eating fire, Martika’s spectacular show will make the audience laugh and leave you asking ... “HOW DID SHE DO THAT!?”
Each Tuesday at 2 p.m., the library will offer a craft for those going into kindergarten-5th grade. On Tuesday, June 21, participants will be making an edible Rice Krispie Treasure Chest craft.
On Wednesdays at 2 p.m., elementary kids will have the opportunity for a hands-on activity. On Wednesday, June 22, kids can take part in a Sand Art activity. They will use colored sand and glue to create their masterpieces.
Every Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m., elementary kids can come for Lego Club. YCL supplies the LEGOS; you supply the creativity.
On Friday, June 24, at 2 p.m., stop by the library to watch the movie “Muppet Treasure Island.” This movie is rated G, lasts 1 hour and 39 minutes, and is fun for the whole family. You are welcome to bring your own refreshments.
Preschool story time will be held every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Stay & Play is offered for those in Preschool and under every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. This is an opportunity to explore new toys and activities and to interact with friends to help enhance development through play.
You can register for the YCL’s Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
