Karra Drury is being honored as the July 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.
Drury is a graduate of Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, Iowa, where she earned an associate’s degree in Nursing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Karra Drury is being honored as the July 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.
Drury is a graduate of Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, Iowa, where she earned an associate’s degree in Nursing.
She has been employed by HSC and the State of South Dakota for 11 years. Currently Drury serves as a Nursing Manager I with the night shift for the Geriatric Program. As a supervising nurse, Drury is responsible for overseeing HSC’s geriatric night shift staff. In addition to her supervisory duties, she also often works as the unit nurse for the patients in the geriatric program. She is a caring employee who said the favorite part of her job is never knowing what each day will bring. “Our patients share some of the most interesting stories and phrases,” said Drury.
Drury is also certified by the National Crisis Prevention Institute as a Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Instructor. In that role, she directly intervenes in situations involving escalating behaviors. HSC is grateful for the training on de-escalation techniques and interventions she provides our staff.
The many Employee of the Month nominations submitted on Drury’s behalf describe her as being an amazing asset to HSC. Colleagues praised her in those nominations for her professionalism, helpfulness, positive attitude, hard work, energy, understanding, compassion, and genuine concern for others.
The staff Drury supervises commends her for being an effective leader, outstanding trainer, cooperative team player and strong representative for her staff. They also commend her willingness to work extra hours to ensure staffing levels and her extreme dedication to the nursing profession.
Originally from Tyndall, Drury now lives in Yankton, with her husband Jason and 12-year-old son Nathan. When not at work, her leisure interests include reading and gardening.
Congratulations to Karra Drury for being named HSC’s July Employee of the Month.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.