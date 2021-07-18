Burn Ban Lifted In Yankton County

Yankton County has lifted its temporary burn ban.
The ban was lifted Friday night after the area had received rain several days prior. Yankton itself received more than an inch of rain last Wednesday.
“With the moisture we have received, emergency service agencies feel that burn ban can be lifted,” the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management posted on social media. “Still, use caution when open burning. Conditions can change quickly with increased temperature and the lack of rain.”
The burn ban was implemented July 6.
The forecast for the coming week calls for warming conditions, with little chance of rain expected.
