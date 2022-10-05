Hunhoff Inducted Into South Dakota Senior Games HOF

A Yankton local is being recognized for feats of strength — and feats of promoting fitness for seniors.
Last month, after more than a decade competing and volunteerism, Brian Hunhoff was inducted into the South Dakota Senior Games Hall of Fame.
He said he began competing in the games 12 years ago.
“I heard about the Senior Games in my 40s,” he said. “It sounded like so much fun that I looked forward to turning 50 so I could participate. The first year I entered was 2010. Last month was the 13th time I’ve competed at the State Games.”
Hunhoff has taken on several challenges in the games.
“At first, I just entered track and field events, but later added others such as disc golf, 8-ball pool and shuffleboard,” he said. “For the last five years, I’ve focused on strength events — push-ups, pull-ups and weight lifting.”
A press release noted Hunhoff’s accomplishments, stating, “South Dakota Senior Games athletic feats by Hunhoff include standing long jump record of eight feet, 11.5 inches in 2011; 50-meter dash electronically timed in 6.8 seconds in 2012; member of 4 x 100-relay team that set a record of 53.3 seconds in 2011, and outstanding male athlete award in 2017 with 17 medals in various events. Brian also owns records for pull-ups (17), push-ups (90), bench-press reps (39 reps of 125 pounds) and barbell curls (55 reps of 55 pounds).”
Hunhoff anchored gold medal winning 4x100 relay teams at State Games in five different South Dakota cities. He is also a five-time state champion in shuffleboard; eight-time gold medalist in standing long jump and 16-time winner of various strength events.”
However, Hunhoff’s work with the games has gone far beyond competition.
“I have also been an active volunteer,” he said. “I manage a venue at the State Games and have been a member of the group’s board of directors for 10 years. I served three years as president from 2018-2021.”
On Hunhoff’s induction, South Dakota Senior Games president Doug Roby said it’s a combination of things that put him in the Hall of Fame.
“Brian’s induction is not just about his athleticism,” Roby said. “(It’s) also his relentless commitment to the South Dakota Senior Games for many years. He just completed his 10th year of service on our executive board. What he has done is above and beyond the track and the weight room.”
Hunhoff was humble about the accomplishment.
“There are others I would have put in the Hall before me, but it was a nice surprise to hear I was selected,” he said. “The Senior Games are 39 years old in South Dakota and there have been 78 inductees so far. I’m the second Yankton resident to be included. Dr. Alan Brevik of Yankton was inducted in 2003.”
Hunhoff said that the Senior Games mean a lot to him.
“A few years ago, I composed our mission statement which says what the Senior Games mean to me in 26 words: ‘We encourage better health and fitness for South Dakotans over age 50 with events that encourage physical and social wellness in the spirit of friendly competition,’” he said.
