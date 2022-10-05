Hunhoff Inducted Into South Dakota Senior Games HOF
South Dakota Senior Games president Doug Roby (left) of Sioux Falls and Vice President Curt Pochardt (center) of Rapid City present the group’s Hall of Fame award to Brian Hunhoff (right) of Yankton. Hunhoff’s induction took place last month at the 38th annual State Games in Watertown.

 Courtesy Photo

A Yankton local is being recognized for feats of strength — and feats of promoting fitness for seniors.

Last month, after more than a decade competing and volunteerism, Brian Hunhoff was inducted into the South Dakota Senior Games Hall of Fame.

