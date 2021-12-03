South Dakota reported 513 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in Friday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Friday reported finding six cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state.
“The first case was likely exposed during international travel to Nigeria, returned on Nov. 23, and became symptomatic on Nov. 24,” the DHHS said in a press release. “The five remaining cases were likely exposed through household contact with the first case. Only one of the six cases was vaccinated. None have required hospitalization.”
South Dakota’s two new deaths, which raised the state toll to 2,357, were not recorded in the Yankton area.
Active cases climbed to 7,572 (+156), while current hospitalizations dropped by one to 247, with 33 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County reported 10 new cases and 10 new recoveries. One new hospitalization was recorded, the seventh straight reporting day the county has posted at least one new COVID hospitalization. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with nine COVID patients, four of whom were in intensive care and none on a ventilator. There were two COVID cases reported at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +14; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +7; and Union County, +5.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Friday posted 16 active cases (14 students, 2 staff), down one from Thursday. Nineteen people were in quarantine/isolation (-2), none of whom were on campus.
Here are the active cases in area South Dakota counties Friday, with the difference from Wednesday, Nov. 24, in parentheses: Bon Homme County, 67 (+5); Charles Mix County, 185 (+42); Clay County, 76 (+7); Douglas County, 42 (+15); Hutchinson County, 120 (+32); Turner County, 68 (+6); Union County, 114 (-6); and Yankton County, 184 (-7).
Late Friday, the weekly COVID-19 numbers from the Yankton School District (YSD) were as follows: Yankton High School, 3; Yankton Middle School, 7; Beadle School, 2; Lincoln School, 1; Stewart and Webster schools, 0. The 13 active cases were down from 24 posted Nov. 23 just prior to Thanksgiving. Also Friday, there were four positive tests recorded outside school that had no exposure within the YSD schools.
