Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Agnes Jandreau, 33, of Vermillion was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued by Yankton County for violation of terms and condition of probation
• James White II, 53, of Yankton was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on a probation hold for Court Services.
• Loretta King, 48, of Yankton was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in connection with two separate bench warrants issued by Yankton County for failure to appear; and a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for breach of conditions without order.
• Marlan McFarland, 69, of Tyndall was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday for DUI.
• Cory Venables, 36, of Yankton was arrested at 7:56 p.m. on a warrant issued by Yankton County for 1st-degree petty theft.
