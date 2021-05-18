County’s Medical Pot Rules Taking Shape

The Yankton County Commission plans to adopt regulations next month to meet the July 1 deadline when South Dakota legalizes medical marijuana.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the commissioners decided on a framework and timeline for taking action. At this point, Yankton County will pursue a temporary measure.
“I think everybody is good focusing on a temporary measure by June,” Chairperson Cheri Loest said.
The process involves two steps which can be completed by the July 1 deadline.
The commission will invite the Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission to attend a June 1 joint meeting. At that time, the P&Z can approve and recommend the proposed temporary ordinance for the commission’s first reading that night. The county commission will then hold the second reading and give final approval of the temporary measure at its June 15 meeting.
Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Deb Lillie provided the commissioners with an overview of an ordinance under consideration by counties across the state.
“At the South Dakota state’s attorney’s convention, there was a discussion whether or not the counties were going to implement a temporary ordinance so they have something in place by July 1,” she said.
“The Butte County state’s attorney was already working on a comprehensive marijuana ordinance. She then pulled out the recreational (marijuana) part of it (pending a South Dakota Supreme Court decision) and did one just for medical marijuana. She then presented it to us at the conference.”
Each county makes its own decisions, Lillie said, and she recommended that Yankton County pass a temporary, rather than permanent, ordinance. She noted so many issues remain unknown in the courts and elsewhere, and she didn’t believe enough time existed for the Yankton County Commission to enact a permanent statute by the July 1 deadline.
In addition, Yankton County could find itself needing to make a number of major revisions should it pass a permanent ordinance, she said.
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox, an attorney, said final rules for medical marijuana — and not just a temporary measure — must be in place by Oct. 30. At this point, the City of Yankton is moving forward on a temporary measure, she noted.
As for Yankton County’s smaller towns, Commissioner Dan Klimisch said they are receiving guidance form the South Dakota Municipal League.
The City of Yankton and Yankton County will likely face different issues for authorization with the legalization of medical marijuana, Lillie said.
“In the end, the city is probably looking at (dealing with) dispensaries whereas the county may be facing more questions about what are you going to do with growing it and packaging facilities,” she said.
In other action, the commission learned Yankton County has qualified for $4.4 million through the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion package passed by Congress in response to the pandemic.
Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem has set up an account to receive the federal funding, with 50% of the amount expected to be received this year and the remainder next year. The county must submit interim reports on a quarterly basis.
Under the relief plan, Loest said the county has apparently been credited with a revenue loss from various sources of $1.1 million in 2020. She explained the allowable uses for the funds, along with areas that are not permitted. The county has until 2024 to commit the funds to particular areas, and the money must be spent by 2026.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Authorized $342,636.24 for the purchase of two motor graders, one with a ripper and one without, next January;
• Approved a variance;
• Received a floodplain map update;
• Finalized work on Article 5, which deals with county zoning and will receive its first reading June 8;
• Learned from Klimisch, who also serves on the James River Water Development District (JRWDD) board, that the district has awarded $90,000 to Yankton County for work on two bridges;
• Authorized Commissioner Don Kettering to represent Yankton County on the newly-formed Yankton Thrive organization, which represents a merger of the Yankton Area Progressive Growth (YAPG) and the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce.
