The South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing at the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, to hear comments on two proposed rules changes. One proposal is a speed zone rule change for the Discovery Bridge over the Missouri River at Yankton, and the other is for a speed limit change for a portion of highway near Colman in Moody County.
Anyone interested in making a comment or presentation in these proposed changes may appear in person at the meeting or mail or email comments to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, 700 E. Broadway Ave., Pierre, SD 57501-2586 or joel.jundt@state.sd.us.
The deadline to submit written comments for consideration is Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
