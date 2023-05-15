PIERRE — As host of the Governor’s Giant Competition, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry event Chair Brad Wheeler, president of Wheeler Manufacturing, announced the winners of the 2023 business and student business competitions.

After a preliminary judging process that reduced the field of applicants to those selected as qualifiers for 2023, the competition concluded with final judging activities Tuesday, April 25, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The awards were presented during the GOED Conference luncheon program, held in conjunction with Giant Vision. Winners of the two competitions were announced by South Dakota Chamber President David Owen, with Governor Kristi Noem congratulating the honorees.

