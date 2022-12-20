Chill Factor
The expected surge of Arctic cold air this week puts particular stress on first responders such as firefighters and ambulance crews, who must deal with the elements while responding to emergency calls.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

While most of us can remain safe in our homes during periods of foul weather, emergency responders are often called out into the storm, contending with a host of issues brought on by the cold as they work to save people.

The current unseasonable cold weather is expected to develop into extreme cold for the region later today and over the next few days, with a low of about -15 degrees tonight and a high of about -8 Thursday. Winds of 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are also expected to drive wind chills down to -44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

