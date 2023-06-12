School Board OKs SPED Plan Update

At its Monday meeting, the Yankton School Board voted to re-certify its special education plan with two changes and froze meal prices at current levels for the coming school year.
The Yankton School District’s (YSD) Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch was on hand to discuss the proposed changes to the plan with the school board, which re-certified the Comprehensive Plan for Special Education annually each June.
This year’s changes boiled down to two words, Klimisch told board members.
“Special Ed directors across the state, with the SPED director in Pierre, spent the 2021-2022 school year studying these two categories: 570, which is the Developmental Delay category (DD); and 530, which was the Emotional Disturbance — at that time — category,” he said. “We discussed these terms, and I voted for both these changes, I will say, because they are good for kids.”
With the Developmentally Delayed category, children would qualify for services at 3- to 4-years old, would enter a YSD early childhood program and make gains, though they would usually still require help, he said.
“Before they turned 6, we had to reevaluate them because they no longer qualified for DD,” Klimisch said. “So, what happened to some kids, if they got a few questions right (on the reevaluation), they didn’t qualify. They didn’t get any help for a couple of years, and then they were back in second, third and fourth grade needing help again.”
The situation was confusing for parents, and those involved with special education across the state did not feel this was serving the students, he said.
“Other states have made this change so kids can qualify,” Klimisch said. “So now, we don’t have to reevaluate kids until before they turn 9.”
This change will give educators the opportunity to help children who may not qualify under a specific disability for a longer time, he said.
“This is a good deal, and we will get kids help,” Klimisch said.
The second change involved the term “disturbance,” as in emotional disturbance, he said.
“It was really a negative label being put on kids that were having some behavioral problems,” Klimisch said. “So, we looked at different terms, everything from emotional behavioral disability, there were some other ones, but we landed on emotional disability.”
Not only is the term an accurate description but it is easier for parents to accept, he said.
The board approved the changes unanimously.
Also Monday, the school board set new meal prices and heard an update from the YSD Director of Child Nutrition Laura Horacek.
As participants in the National School Lunch Program, the school district is required to run a regular check on its meal pricing using a Paid Lunch Equity Tool, she said.
“We input our numbers, what our pricing structure is, the meals are selling and how many, and what our average is (going to be) for next October,” Horacek said. “The Paid Lunch Equity Tool lets us know if we should do a price increase or not.”
YSD did raise school meal prices slightly in 2018, but before that, school meal prices had not been raised since 2016, she noted.
“During the pandemic, meals were served at no charge due to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) waiver. When the waivers expired in the fall of 2022, we went back to charging meals at our pre-pandemic rates,” Horacek said, pointing out the 10-year history of school meal prices on the overhead projector. “Consistently, Yankton is one of the least expensive schools in our area.”
Currently, the school district is receiving 55 cents per person per day, in addition to the regular meal reimbursement. The additional money comes through the Keep Kids Fed Act (KKFA), which expires this month, she said.
“Lobbyists for the School Nutrition Association are working hard advocating in Washington to either keep this KKFA or to improve some of the new legislation that’s been introduced,” Horacek said. “If it passes, we would like to freeze the (meal) prices as is, just to help out more families in the YSD.”
Horacek recommended a wait-and-see approach until decisions are made at the federal level.
“If the additional funding source is not approved at the federal level, then we may have to revisit that,” she said. “But for now, we’d rather be helping more families.”
Board member Terry Crandall was absent Monday.
Also at Monday’s school board meeting:
• Yankton High School (YHS) Activities Director Ryan Mors gave an update on YHS spring activities
• Yankton Middle School (YMS) Principal Heather Olson updated board members on YMS year-end activities.
• YSD Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Rob Taylor gave a report on various summer projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.