School Board OKs SPED Plan Update
At its Monday meeting, the Yankton School Board voted to re-certify its special education plan with two changes and froze meal prices at current levels for the coming school year.

The Yankton School District’s (YSD) Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch was on hand to discuss the proposed changes to the plan with the school board, which re-certified the Comprehensive Plan for Special Education annually each June.

