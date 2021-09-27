Curious about anime? Teens (grades 6-12) are invited to the Yankton Community Library on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. to watch an anime episode and complete an activity.
At this Anime Café, participants will be watching “ZoZo Zombie” (appropriate for ages 10-18). The run time of the episode is 13 minutes. Once we get done watching, we will discuss our favorite parts of the show and talk more about what anime is.
The library’s activity will be making candy sushi using a Rice Crispy treat, fruit rollup and Swedish fish. Registration is not required, and this program is free.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
