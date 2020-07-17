100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 18, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 18, 1945
• Presented and accepted at a meeting of the executive committee of the Yankton College board of trustees held here last evening was a “Millard M. Bennett Memorial Scholarship” fund of memory of Ensign Millard M. Bennett, graduate of 1937, who lost his life in a plane crash March 16, 1943, at Pensacola, Fla., where he was serving as navy flight instructor.
• Yankton’s battery mates won their own game when the Merchants squeezed out a 2 to 1 victory over a Menno club composed almost entirely of returning servicemen in a thrilling twilight game at Riverside park last night.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 18, 1970
• Tomorrow night the Lewis and Clark League will honor the officers of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association at Riverside Park in Yankton. Yankton baseball officials are anxious for the officials to see the Yankton facilities, as they made application this year to host the state baseball tournament.
• Howard Hanson helped his son, Ron, shock grain on their farm northeast of Yankton this past week. The Hansons admit that shocking by hand is “kind of rare” but can’t see buying a combine as yet.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 18, 1995
• By a unanimous vote of the board of directors of the National Old Time Fiddler Association, Wilbur and Elizabeth Foss, Yankton, have been appointed as lifetime members of the association. The appointment was made in recognition of their years of supporting and fostering the promotion of Old Time and Traditional Fiddling.
• A band of nearly 300 bikers invading a small Nebraska town might strike fear in the hearts of its citizens. But the group that rolled into Crofton Monday was not the menacing variety. These bikers, all part of the Iowa 150 Bike Ride/A Sesquicentennial Expedition, descended upon Crofton’s South City Park throughout Monday for an overnight stay.
