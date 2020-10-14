PIERRE — The yearbook and newspaper publications were competing for the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s (SDHSAA) annual High School Publications Contest’s top honors in October.
The annual Publications Contest ranks publications as honorable mention, excellent and superior, which is presented to the high schools that achieve the highest scores in newspaper, yearbook, news writing and journalistic photography.
The SDHSAA Journalism contests award high school Newspapers, Yearbooks, News Writing and Journalistic Photography that are entered in the Annual Publications competition. High school publications that are entered in the annual competition strive to meet the highest standard of excellence necessary to receive the designation of being named a “Superior” publication which is the highest recognition given to high school publications in South Dakota. All Newspapers, Yearbooks, News Writing and Photography entered in the “Annual Publications” were published during the 2019-2020 school year and are divided into various classification groups based on the enrollment of the school.
Superior designations were earned by high school yearbooks from Aberdeen Roncalli, Hamlin, Sioux Falls Washington, Yankton, and Redfield High Schools. Redfield took top honors with the highest score of all submitted yearbooks.
Superior honors in high school newspaper were given to Aberdeen Roncalli, Sioux Falls Lincoln, and O’Gorman High Schools. Lincoln High School took top honors with the highest score of all submitted newspapers.
The Sweepstakes Award is given to the school with the most points from all submitted contest entries. This year’s Sweepstakes Award winner was Dakota Valley High School.
Superior Journalistic Photography awards were won locally by Dakota Valley’s Jalyn Jensen (2), Christyn Howard (2), Bailey Jolin, Jaden Lugacnato and Sean Power
