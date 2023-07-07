SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner man convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact has been sentenced to federal prison.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Zander Zephier, 22, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier to 21 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Zephier will also need to register as a sex offender.
