INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday about a situation involving drugs on Bunker Lane.
• A report was received at 9 a.m. Tuesday of death threats being received on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 3:37 a.m. Tuesday of a fight on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:52 p.m. Monday of shoplifting at a store on Broadway Ave. The suspects left the scene in a red Dodge Dakota truck heading northbound on Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.