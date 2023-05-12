100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 13, 1923
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, May 13, 1948
• Relative to the Yankton park board’s spring park program, it is reported that several playground supplements and ground improvements are planned for this season in Foerster’s and West Side parks, and it is also reported that as many trees and shrubs as can be developed this year have now been planted in the new Memorial park on north Douglas avenue.
• A shorter working schedule went into effect in the city police department today, and Chief of Police Edward “Babe” Sampson said that the new system will put members of the force on a 60-hour work week rather than the previous 72-hour schedule.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 13, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 13, 1998
• Because of their love of the river and their years of service to the Yankton community, Larry and Kathy Hintgen have been chosen to serve as 1998 Riverboat Days Captain and Belle. The river that has been such an instrumental part of Yankton’s history, has also served as a major form of recreation for the Hintgens’ as a couple and as individuals. “We only live four blocks from the river so through the years we have felt so fortunate to have it so convenient,” Kathy Hintgen said Tuesday after being told that she and her husband were chosen as Captain and Belle.
• Yankton High School filled some big shoes when it named Brett Sime as new head boys and girls golf coach. Sime will replace Norman West, who will resign after more than 35 years of teaching and coaching.
