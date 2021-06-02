Beadle Elementary’s Hunhoff Named YSD Teacher Of The Year

Students are often recognized for their achievements, but last month, the Yankton School District took time to honor its best teachers through the South Dakota Department of Education Teacher of the Year program.
The winner is selected by a committee based on a vote by school district staff and criteria set by the South Dakota Department of Education.
This year’s winner is Roxann Hunhoff, a fifth grade teacher at Beadle Elementary School. Hunhoff has taught science, reading and writing to first and fourth graders as well as fifth graders, for the last 30 years in the Yankton School District.
The winner goes on to represent the school district regionally.
“When you’re up against as many quality teachers as are in this district, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, my name is there, but it’s not going to happen,’” Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan. “I actually had just worn a Beadle T-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes (to the local awards program).”
When the winner was announced, it came as a complete surprise, she said.
“When they said my name, I just kind of sat there, and my colleague, who is another fifth grade teacher, she said, ‘Go, go, go,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’” Hunhoff said. “I had nothing prepared to say. I just stood up there.”
As the winner, Hunhoff received a framed certificate and a $1,000 cash gift from Farm Credit Services of America.
“Kim Schrempp of Farm Credit Services of America wanted to hand me the mic,” she said. “I’m just pushing it back at her.”
With all the talented competition, Hunhoff said her recommendation, written by colleague and friend Paige Golden, is probably what made the difference for her consideration this year. Golden recently finished her first year of teaching at Yankton Middle School and is considering a move to elementary education. Also, she is one of Hunhoff’s former fifth-grade students.
“Paige spent hundreds of hours coming into my classroom, observing, helping out, volunteering,” Hunhoff said. “She wrote, I think, just a very incredible nomination paper.”
The letter from Golden is on the YSD website with the other nominations. The opening paragraphs reads:
“When I think of a word to describe Roxann Hunhoff ‘dedicated’ comes to the front. Her fiery passion for teaching bleeds over into everything that she pursues. Not only is she a fantastic teacher, but she is a leader in her building and this district. Her joy in the face of challenge pushes her colleagues to remember the reason they are teaching. Continually pouring her whole heart and soul into her job, she passes that passion to willing learners. Above all, Roxann is relentless in seeking to meet the needs of every child every day.”
“I read it,” Hunhoff said, “and was so incredibly humbled by it. To be responsible for helping educate the future and to know that parents trust us with their precious children, to keep them safe, to treat them kindly and help mold them into successful people is the greatest.”
Having had a chance to think about what she would have wanted to say on the day of the award, Hunhoff said she would first want to acknowledge all the teachers in the Yankton School District who she believes are so worthy of the honor.
“I’m humbled to represent them, and Beatle Elementary, especially, I would like to thank because we are a family,” she said. “When I came walking into the school after the presentation, all of my fellow teachers were standing in the hallway at the door waiting for me and just clapped and hugs and — you know, they, they’re a special group of people.”
Also, Hunhoff said she wanted to applaud the students this year, not just the fifth graders, but the kindergartners, too.
“This has been, without a doubt, the most difficult year ever and they rose to the challenge,” she said. “The effort that they gave to wearing the masks and to hand sanitizing and socially distancing was amazing. They did it with positive attitudes because they wanted to be here, they wanted to be with their friends, they wanted to be at school.”
The teachers really do desire the very best for the children in the Yankton community, she said.
Hunhoff held up the papers she had been holding in her lap throughout the interview, pictures drawn by her students. One, was a rendering of her corgis Mabel and Dipper and the other included a note about Hunhoff from a student.
She held up the note and read it aloud.
“‘I love you. You are the best teacher ever. The first day, I was so excited when I found out that you were my teacher. My teacher is a star,’” she read, adding “These are the things that even if I wasn’t chosen as teacher of the year, every year my students make me feel like I am.”
———
Also nominated this year, were: Aimee Mors, All Staff and Teachers, Allison Moon, Amy Miner, Christine Shudak, Cody Lukkes, Connie Bromley, Donna Wagner, Doug Pesicka, Elizabeth Dooley, Emily Harriman, Ginny Moser, Holly Gordon, Jama Mathison, Jamie Van Winkle, Janet Morrow, Jill Mikkelsen, Justin Bochman, Kacie Johnson, Kayla Toupal, Kellie Holmstrom, Lydia Wentworth, Melanie Duchscher, Melissa Cuka, Natasha Phillips, Sarah Brandt, Shanna Ibarolle-Koenig, Sheryl Rehurek, Stacy Ryken, Stephanie Sanderson, TIffany Mueller, Traci Olinger, Traci Peterson and Zach Hoover.
———
For more information, visit: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/nominations.
