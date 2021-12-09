“Check out” the Mead Cultural Education Center with your Yankton Community Library card. Use your library card to check out one of the library’s two Museum Passes to learn more about local and regional history with the Mead’s permanent and temporary exhibits.
The library’s Museum Passes are good for admission for up to two adults and six children; additional admission fees are required for additional visitors. Museum Passes may only be checked out on adult cards for period of five days once per year per adult library card. The Yankton Community Library’s Museum Passes are paid for by the Yankton Friends of the Library.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
