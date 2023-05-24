Organic Opportunities
Doug and Sharon Brandt of Avon, successful organic farmers for more than 20 years, hope Saturday’s event at Market at the Meridian in Yankton will inspire other farmers in the area to start the switch to organic.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

With an event at Saturday’s Market at the Meridian, two area farmers hope to help the idea of organic farming take root with other ag operators.

Doug and Sharon Brandt of Avon, also known as D&S Meats, are hosting an informational event with the Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA) to inform other farmers about what’s involved with going organic. OCIA is a nonprofit, member-owned, agricultural organization that provides organic certification services.

