With an event at Saturday’s Market at the Meridian, two area farmers hope to help the idea of organic farming take root with other ag operators.
Doug and Sharon Brandt of Avon, also known as D&S Meats, are hosting an informational event with the Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA) to inform other farmers about what’s involved with going organic. OCIA is a nonprofit, member-owned, agricultural organization that provides organic certification services.
The event will run from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the market, located at Second Street and Douglas Avenue. Speaking will be Alternative Ag Systems Specialist Peter Sexton of SDSU Extension and the Southeast Research Farm; a Blue River Seed Company representative, who will talk about organic seed sources of corn, soybean and cover crops; and an organic crop insurance expert.
OCIA members will also be on hand with information about transitioning from conventional to organic farming.
“Doug is going to talk to the children about how he raises the wheat and then we’re going to actually have wheat berries there, which is the wheat in its raw form,” Sharon Brandt told the Press & Dakotan. “Then, we’re going to have the kids clean the wheat berries and grind it into flour.”
Each child will also be given a recipe for biscuits to take home and try.
Also on hand Saturday will be the Broken Trellis food truck, which is run by the Brants’ son, Gregg Brandt, and his wife, Jenna Daley. The truck’s offerings regularly include organic produce and organically raised meats from the Brandt farm.
“We’re hoping this will be a day where we can showcase to people that, ‘Hey, it really can be done around here and you really can make a living doing this,’” she said.
The Brandts, who have been certified organic farmers for many years, began the switch to organic farming in 1999 after a crash in the hog market.
“We were conventional farmers for 20 years,” she said. “When, in 1998, the eight-cent hog crash occurred, my husband said, ‘We’ve got to figure out how to do something different. I don’t want to be going and buying a huge amount of land. I want to increase our income by doing it from inside our operation.’”
Doug had long been curious about organic farming, so the couple investigated it.
“We became certified organic in 1999 on 80 acres,” she said. “The certifying agency that we were with, which is OCIA, said we have to have everything 100% (organic) and it took us three years — what they call a transition period. We’ve been certified ever since.”
Doug said he has had to learn a lot to succeed as an organic farmer and that there is still a great deal more to learn.
“We are trying to get a healthier product out there,” he said. “We’re trying to bring the balance of the crop back.”
The organic farmer is trying to produce a crop that is not genetically altered and doesn’t have any chemicals on it so consumers can have a choice, Sharon said.
“There has to be a difference of philosophy, a difference of perspective,” she said. “An organic farmer has to be someone who’s willing to think outside the box, who’s willing to experiment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.