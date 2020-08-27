• A report was received at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on W. 9th St.
• A report was received at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary on West City Limits Road.
• A report was received at 5:36 p.m. Wednesday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of tools from a garage on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 6:20 a.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on E. 11th St.
• A report was received at 1:26 p.m. Thursday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
