PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism will be honored at the annual Adrian Awards ceremony for travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI). The awards ceremony will be held in February in Los Angeles.

The Department of Tourism garnered three awards from the HSMAI as part of its prestigious international marketing competition. The Adrian Awards recognize travel marketing organizations for innovative sales & marketing efforts in advertising, public relations, and digital marketing.

