VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) invites you to a family-friendly fundraiser to support the company’s 2021 season.
SDSF will host “The Bard’s Birthday Bash,” its 9th annual fundraiser, on Saturday May 1, from 3-5 p.m. on the lawn at the W.H. Over Museum.
The Festival will present “Twelfth Night, or What You Will, “in Vermillion’s Prentis Park, June 17-20, 2021, along with additional educational programming and outreach events.
“The Bard’s Birthday Bash,” held the week of Shakespeare’s 457th birthday, is a fun way to support local arts. The event will feature a tea party with small bites, live entertainment, and a silent auction.
Festive attire requested. Masks and social distancing are expected.
To reserve tickets or to get further information about the fundraiser, email company@sdshakespearefestival.org. The W.H. Over Museum is located at 1110 N. University St. in Vermilliion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.