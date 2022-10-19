Community forums have been scheduled for the Yankton County Commission and District 18 State Senate and House candidates. Yankton Thrive will be partnering with Interchange for two separate forums.
On Monday, Oct. 24, Interchange and Yankton Thrive will host the County Commission candidates at Minerva’s Grill & Bar. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. with the forum beginning at noon and ending at 1 pm. Lunch is optional. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 21, if you plan to eat lunch by emailing interchange.yankton@yahoo.com.
Then on Monday, Oct. 31, Interchange and Yankton Thrive will host the District 18 State Senate and House candidates at Minerva’s Grill & Bar. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. with the forum beginning at noon and ending at 1 p.m. Lunch is optional. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 28, if you plan to eat lunch by emailing interchange.yankton@yahoo.com.
Candidates running for County Commission are Matt Evans, Ryan Heine, Dan Klimisch, Cheri Loest, and John Marquardt. Candidates running for District 18 State Senate are Fred Bender (D) and Jean Hunhoff (R). District 18 State House candidates include: Julie Auch (R), Ryan Cwach (D), Mike Stevens (R), and Jay Williams (D). All forums will be facilitated by a moderator. The public is able to submit questions using the form: https://forms.gle/krs7N8E452dQjgN4A. The forums will also be live streamed on Yankton Thrive’s Facebook page: Yankton Thrive | Facebook.
If there are any questions regarding these events, contact the Yankton Thrive office at 605-665-3636.
