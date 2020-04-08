ABERDEEN — Because of health uncertainties, the Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the 2020 session of South Dakota American Legion Boys State that was scheduled for June 1, 2020, in Aberdeen.
“The decision to cancel was very difficult as Boys State for 77 sessions has provided an amazing opportunity to learn about the South Dakota political process in an immersive environment,” the board said in a press release. “The safety, health and welfare of the boys is our highest priority.”
At this time, the Board of Directors is assessing options for next year that may provide an opportunity to those boys who will miss the 2020 session.
