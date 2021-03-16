HURON — National Guard troops on duty in our nation’s capital will soon be getting a different taste in the chow line. Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE) announced today it will be donating $50,000 to provide roughly 5,000 soldiers with a nutritious meal from Founding Farmers restaurants, based in the Washington, D.C., area.
“Feeding people is what farmers do,” said Doug Sombke, chairman of FUE, South Dakota Farmers Union President and a fourth-generation farmer. “We appreciate the National Guard protecting our Capitol and democracy. But their service takes them far from their homes and families, so, it’s our hope that a made-from-scratch meal from our farmer-owned restaurants reminds them a bit of their homes and loved ones and shows how much we appreciate their sacrifice.”
FUE is made up of several Farmers Union-owned businesses in the Upper Midwest — the dividends of which help fund Farmers Union organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, as well as FUE programs and National Farmers Union.
Dan Simons, manager of Founding Farmers and Farmers Restaurant Group, said lunch and dinner meals will be delivered next week to the National Guard for distribution through their food service network.
Anyone wishing to donate to this humanitarian effort can do so online through the South Dakota Farmers Union Foundation. Go to sdfufoundation.org and click on “Donate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.