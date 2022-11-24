The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during October 2022:
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 1600 West 26th Street; Single family home — new; $152,584.80.
Yankton Development Enterprises LLC, 1601 West 26th Street; Single family home — new; $126,236.40.
Jeff Nohr, 700 Pine Street; Single family home alteration/repair deck; $2,000.
Derrick Ackley, 608 East 17th Street; Single family home acces. structure shed; $6,000.
Larry Vogt, 712 West 5th Street; Siding, windows; $50,000.
Chad K. Losing, 410 Ruth Street; Siding, windows; $39,000.
Judith M. Van Gilder, 1204 Peninah Street; Siding; $16,000.
Westbrook Estates III LLC, 2400 Colton Avenue; Commercial — new multi family; $5,000,000.
Johanneson Contracting Inc., 1700 Kenley Street; Single family home — new; $126,129.60.
Allen Sinclair, 2705 Arlington Avenue; Single family home — new; $351,097.60.
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2817 Woodbine Avenue; Single family home – new; $265,079.60.
John Rosberg, 3206 Broadway Avenue; Commercial — new restaurant; $1,000,000.
Carl R. Blank, 606 West 5th Street; Roofing; $14,688.
Dustin M. Olson, 1209 Whiting Street; Single family home acces. structure deck, garage; $16,000.
Briggs Real Estate LLC, 106 W. 31st Street; Commercial accessory structure garage; $40,000.
Donna Floyd, 304 East 23rd Street; Siding; $26,980.
MCFS Properties LLC, 311 Cedar Street; Commercial — alteration/repair roofing; $25,000.
Alexis Layne, 201 Murphy Lane; Roofing; $32,980.
Valerie J. Novak, 610 West 10th Street; Roofing; $9,300.
Alicia L. Keiser, 304 East 23rd Street; Roofing; $16,238.
Kelsie J. King, 1601 Burleigh Street; Roofing; $10,500.
Don J. Becker, 1200 West 16th Street; Roofing; $46,000.
Dylan Gobel, 705 East 19th Street; Roofing; $3,501.
Archie Auch, 504 West 16th Street; Roofing; $10,000.
Cyril G. Serreyn, 1711 Mulberry Street; Roofing; $6,000.
Todd A. Broscha, 600 East 29th Street; Roofing; $980.
N-K Properties Inc., 822 West 5th Street; Roofing; $7,500
Yankton Rental Properties, 414 Douglas Avenue; Roofing; $2,800.
Brad Michael Bies, 512 Maple Street; Single family home alteration/repair garage; $16,291.33.
Travis Hunt, 903 Peninah Street; Single family home alteration/repair egress; $5,000.
———
Total Fees — $12,844
(October 2022) Total Valuation — $7,423,886.33
(October 2021) Total Valuation — $9,527,540.31
(2022) to Date Valuation — $34,289,357.07
(2021) to Date Valuation — $42,187,674.05
