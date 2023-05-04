100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 5, 1923
• Paving started in Yankton this morning, in an effort by the contractors to get a one block job completed and the rig ready to start on another by Monday, and to take advantage of every day of good weather in working out the 40 blocks or more scheduled for concreting this year. The work started on Cedar, between 6th and 7th.
• The river gauge has stood steady at 3.5 all week, and there has been little or no cutting owing to the low stage of the water. Movers today had the jackscrews under Capt. Joe Giesler’s big warehouse, which is to be moved east a block or two, in order that the parking plans may be carried out. Trees are being planted and the graders are doing the preliminary work toward making the river front park a beauty spot.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 5, 1948
• Formal opening tomorrow of the newly remodeled J.C. Penney department store here will disclose a number of streamlined improvements, according to Lyle C. Rogers, manager. The big opening is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m., when Mayor Carl G. Wallbaum will cut the ribbon across the door, but the store’s modern shadow-box display windows were to be unveiled this evening to set the pace for tomorrow’s event. This grand remodeling marks a quarter-century of business in Yankton for the Penney store.
• Raymond Scherschligt, a farm boy near Lesterville, was officially signed to play first base for the Ponca City Didgers, an affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers of the National baseball league. His speed on the bases, expert throwing ability and power with the bat caught the attention of Pepper Martin at a training camp at Mitchell last season.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 5, 1973
• Sister Evangeline Anderson, Ph.D., president of Mount Marty College, has invited Rev. Hilary Cooper to be the main speaker at the 37th annual commencement exercises of the college. Father Cooper returns to MMC at the request of the students with whom he had quite good rapport as director of campus ministry during the 1970-72 academic years.
• Fellow employees of Mitchell McNeil are credited with saving his life after a fall from a power pole where he was electrocuted. McNeil, who is “coming along fine,” was electrocuted and fell after touching a hot wire while doing repair work on a pole along the Bypass road here, according to Clay-Union Electric manager Daryle Stahley.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 5, 1998
• Yankton’s 1998 Citizen of the Year will be the commencement speaker at Mount Marty College 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 in the Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. Robert Karolevitz, a Yankton native and nationally known writer and historian will address an audience of nearly 160 students receiving degrees earned at the Yankton, Watertown and Sioux Falls campuses, as well as their families and friends, Mount Marty trustees, faculty and staff.
• The Yankton High School A Capella choir won first place in the AAA Division of the Festival of Choirs in Kansas City, Mo., this past weekend. Competing against more than 50 other schools, YHS was the only school representing South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.