The federal sentencing for a Tabor man who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in stealing funds from two area churches has been postponed to next week.
The sentencing for Steven Bares was originally scheduled for Dec. 12 in Sioux Falls, then moved to Dec. 27. However, Tuesday’s proceedings have now been postponed to Jan. 4.
In September, Bares pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud for stealing a total of $324,000 from St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lesterville. He faces 20 years in federal prison under statutes, but federal sentencing guidelines could change and Bares could face a lesser punishment when he is sentenced in federal court.
As part of the sentencing process, the victims can provide written or oral statements. Bares, along with anyone else, can address the court in his behalf.
