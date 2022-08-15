100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 16, 1922
• The post office department says that it handled last year, an average of 112 letters for every man, woman and child in the United States. A good many of us received our quota all right, but about 93.7% of it came from friendly oil concerns and investment houses anxious to help us spend our extra money wisely.
• Twenty-four boys went out to the mouth of the Jim River this morning for the annual summer Boy Scout camp. V.E. Montgomery is in charge of the camp, and Joe Caba, camp cook a year ago, is again the culinary genius.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 16, 1947
• The volume of bank debits in Yankton during July was 16% above the level attained in July 1946, according to a monthly report of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, while tabulations for the first seven months of this year indicated a 20% increase over the same period last year. Bank debit figures represent the dollar volume of checks drawn by depositors against their bank accounts. Most of these checks go in payment for such things as goods, services and debts. The debit total is a good indicator of the general business volume.
• Lou Scroggin of Yankton suffered a broken hip Friday afternoon in two car accident at the intersection of Ninth and Picotte Streets. The crash occurred at 5 p.m. and involved vehicles driven by Clement Slowey and Tony Chytka. Slowey was traveling east and Chytka was going south on Picotte. The Chytka car hit the Slowey vehicle at the intersection and the Slowey vehicle was turned completely around. Scroggin, who was a passenger in the Slowey vehicle, was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. The other persons were not injured.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 16, 1972
• Mount Marty College students will have three new approaches to bachelors’ degrees with the beginning of classes Sept. 7. Also, two new majors will be part of the MMC curriculum: a major in Media and in Social Services, the latter of which will have three options.
• After being here a little more than a month, the new manager of the Yankton Chamber was asked about his impression of the city and the Chamber. “Yankton is on a plateau, I feel,” he said. “It has enjoyed fair growth for a number of years and horizons are bright if we put everything together and the whole community works toward common goals.”
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 16, 1997
• The site for a proposed new post office for Yankton has been chosen. Local postal officials revealed that a site near 23rd Street and Broadway has been designated as the preferred site for a new building. The site is currently east of the Kmart building and is currently vacant. Yankton Postmaster James Cowles announced Friday that a town information meeting will be held Sept. 3 to garner input from the public.
• After eight years as administrator Steve Lindquist announced Friday he will leave the George S. Mickelson Center for the Neurosciences next month to take over as the Director of Clinical Services for Lewis and Clark Mental Health Center. “Since coming to the center Director Tom Stanage has done some good things at that agency and Lewis and Clark is in an interesting position to do some great things in the mental health field.”
