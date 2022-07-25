100 Years
Wednesday, July 26, 1922
• Piling for the tramway for the completion of piers of the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri River here are going down now. A plat of the bottom of the river a year ago showed the deepest water on the Dakota side of Pier 3, with a gradual upward slope toward Nebraska. The long piles that are being driven down now are going into the hard blue clay that forms the permanent bed of the stream.
• An immediate start on an aggressive campaign to bring the American Legion state convention to Yankton in 1923 was finally decided upon by Roy Anderson Post No. 12 at its meeting last evening. The local post is now arranging to send as big a crowd as possible to Huron to again extend that invitation and urge upon the soldier men that Yankton wants them and that they will find it worthwhile to come to Yankton.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, July 26, 1947
• Bits of mineral quartzite, suspected by a South Dakota citizen of being radioactive, became the subject matter for one of the first tests on the recently acquired Geiger counter of the biochemistry department of the State University Medical School, according to Dr. Edwin H. Shaw, Jr., head of the department. Upon testing it was proved harmless, showing no more radioactivity than the paint on the desk top.
• An emergency appropriation of $500,000 for revetment work in the Missouri River on the Nebraska side above Yankton, where serious bank erosion is in progress, was approved by Senate and House conferees at their session in Washington last night, Senator Chan Gurney advised the Press and Dakotan by telephone this morning.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 26, 1972
• Rains hit northwest of Yankton Tuesday late afternoon in torrents that sent rain gauges up to five inches and flooded Utica’s downtown. The rain in the Utica area flooded the main street to a depth of about three feet in places.
• City Department of Operations crews and city officials were on the job until about 3:30 a.m. today watching Marne Creek to be alert for any possible flooding and to keep debris cleared so the water would move quickly through Yankton. The water was over 21st St. east of Broadway for a time, and water was reported in a couple of basements in the north part of the city.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 26, 1997
• Archives unavailable
