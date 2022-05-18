100 Years Ago
Friday, May 19, 1922
• The latest find made by sand-hogs working on the Meridian Highway bridge is the skull of a buffalo, perfectly preserved, even to the short horns. The sand-hogs found it buried in the sand under the Missouri river while digging for a base for Pier 7, at a depth of about 34 feet below the river. It is now on display in the show window of the Alcorn Hardware company, along with a pitchfork that was dug out in one of the other piers.
• The funeral yesterday of Mrs. Mary Kulish, pioneer of Yankton County, held from the old home in the western part of the county, was one of the largest ever held in the county. Over 140 automobiles were counted in the two mile procession, and more than 1,000 friends paid a last tribute to the deceased.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 19, 1947
• One of the Benedictine Sisters from Sacred Heart Convent, Sister M. Cecilia Camenzind, a native of Switzerland, recently received word that her nephew, Benno Ammann, Swiss orchestral conductor of international renown, composed and played the Mass used on the occasion of the canonization of St. Nicholas de Flue on May 15 in the Sistine Chapel in Rome.
• Thirty-seven students of Mount Marty will graduate in commencement exercises on Wednesday, which day marks the close of the 25th scholastic year for Mount Marty High school and the 10th for Mount Marty Junior College.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 19, 1972
• The ecology kick has hit the area salvage yards in the form of an auto crushing machine. The local yard owners are now able to rid themselves of useless, stripped auto carcasses. The portable crushing machine is owned and operated by Don Oakland of Hartford and is one of two portable manufactured units in the state. Oakland, who has been in the crushing business for a year, tours the salvage yards throughout the state assisting the yard owners in cleaning up their areas.
• Eighteen schools have indicated that they will have teams entered in the 22nd annual Yankton Junior High Relays Saturday, making the entry list one of the largest in recent running of the popular events.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 19, 1997
• Once known as the “armpit” of the Nebraska park system, the Weigand-Burbach State Recreation Area was rededicated Saturday after a $3 million facelift.
• Seeing no treasure among certain trash, a two-county landfill board is “opting out” of certain recyclable materials. Pauline Rhoades, the Yankton County citizen representative on the Joint Powers Solid Waste Authority Advisory Council, said Yankton, Yankton County, Vermillion and Clay County will not recycle glass, pressed board, dyed paper or plastics with 3 to 7 classifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.