House Of Mary Shrine Makes Room For A New Home

There is a new home the House of Mary Shrine — namely, the student-built home from Yankton High School (YHS).
Each year, YHS’s Industrial Arts Center teaches students some of the skills involved in construction by having them build a house, and each year, the house is sold to pay expenses.
Bret Johnson, who teaches the class, told the Press & Dakotan that the three-bedroom, two-bathroom ground-level structure measures 32 feet by 50 feet and includes a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a dining area, kitchen and laundry room. It is designed to fit over a full basement and have a garage added on.
Usually, the interior of the house is more finished than it is this year, but students didn’t begin construction until January, he said.
Not knowing what sort of issues the school district might be facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson had his students start the school year by helping Habitat for Humanity with its home construction project on Lynn St. in Yankton.
“After Christmas, we were to the point where we couldn’t do a whole lot, and we started building this house,” he said. “Normally, we would finish the inside of the house. We’d have it all insulated and Sheetrocked. We’d hang the doors, put the trim on, and then the owner is responsible for all the fixtures.”
Work on the structure ended with the school year, and it was sold, as is, in a close-bid auction, Johnson said.
This year’s winner was the House of Mary Shrine, whose board was looking for a way to add a home to the grounds.
Volunteers have already stepped forward to finish the interior, according to board member Jean Weller.
“We don’t know who’s going to live there yet,” added board member Greg Adamson. “Originally, we started out looking for a retired priest, but the diocese informed us that it could be an issue, trying to find a retired priest that would also commit time to (caring for) the shrine.”
Priests now retire at age 75, added former board member Russ Weller.
“The diocese said it would be difficult to find a priest that would be able to do much physical work,” he said. “So now, we’re basically changing it to a caretaker house.”
Thursday morning, movers arrived from Mitchell to take the student-built house to its permanent home within view of the chapel at House of Mary Shrine.
“The move went very well,” Adamson said. “They came out early in the morning and started setting beams on the foundation. Then, they went to the house, set the beams on the house, loaded it and by 11:30, they were on their way out here.”
By late afternoon, the move was complete.
In the coming months, volunteers of the shrine will do the finish work inside the structure, including electrical, plumbing and fixtures, flooring, insulation and drywall, he said.
“We also have to build a garage,” Adamson said. “We’re thinking the completion date will be in about nine months.”
The board also considered a Governor’s House, after members realized that it was unlikely the shrine could afford to hire the contractors necessary to build a home.
“So this was a little more cost effective,” he said. “We’ll have volunteers build the garage.”
But, there is still much work to be done, Jean Weller said.
“We’re still going to need lots of volunteers, and we have great volunteers out here,” she said. “They take care of the grounds, the daily locking and unlocking, and making sure everything’s all right.”
Also, the grounds themselves, which have landscaped displays and fountains, take a lot of work, Weller said.
Though the shrine is under the spiritual leadership of Yankton’s St. Benedict Parish, it relies on the donations for funding, Adamson noted.
“We always need volunteers because we are funded only by the people that come here and visit and donate,” he said.
Members are pleased with the new home and hope the future tenant will be pleased with their surroundings.
“(The house) has a gorgeous backyard,” Weller said. “We have 45 acres here and all kinds of animals and birds. We are blessed beyond a doubt, and the people that work here are blessed. It’s a special place.”
