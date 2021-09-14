100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 15, 1921
• Beginning registration at Yankton College totaled 194 students, according to figures obtained from Secretary Myers’ office today. As a beginning figure, this compares favorably with the start of former years.
• A 6-year-old boy named Webster, living on Cedar Street, was lost for a time last night. He failed to come home from school and the police were called to look for him. During the evening, he wandered home, however. Policeman Bauman called on him and suggested that it was a poor plan not to come straight home.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 15, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 15, 1971
• The school lunch program in the Yankton Schools has begun with very few difficulties — with the daily participation varying from 2,300 to 2,400 overall. Overall participation in the elementary schools is 66%, which is high compared to the national percentage, which is from 32% to 35%.
• Despite the drought of recent weeks, Nebraska appears to be recording the biggest crop production year in its history, government observers reported Tuesday. The unprecedented output results from a combination of record high yields for small grain crops and larger acreages of corn and grain sorghum, according to the State-Federal Division of Agricultural Statistics.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 15, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.