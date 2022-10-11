EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of four profiles on the candidates for District 18 House of Representatives. The general election is Nov. 8; early voting is now underway.
———
NAME: Julie Auch
FAMILY/EDUCATION: I am married to Gray Auch, we live in the northwest corner of Yankton County on a livestock and grain farm where we have raised four children and now have seven grandchildren. I grew up on a farm six miles north of Yankton, attended church in Yankton at Sacred Heart, graduated from Yankton High School, and received my bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Business at Mount Marty College. I own and operate a third-generation business in Yankton.
ANY GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I have served on many boards and organizations throughout Yankton over many years.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: www.julieauchfor house.com; Facebook: Julie Auch for House
———
• Why are you running?
I decided to run for this seat after taking a serious look at how our district was being represented. What I learned was frustrating. Never have I taken time to pay attention to the bill and laws being voted on and passed to shape South Dakota and our county for my family and future generations. I feel our current representatives in District 18 have not represented my values. I believe they are ignoring the values of the majority of District 18 voters, and it’s time for a change. I bring three principal values to my campaign: GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY.
• What would your goals be in the coming session?
My primary goals for the upcoming session would be the goals of District 18 voters. One priority will be roads, bridges and infrastructure. How can we as a state take care of South Dakotans if we do not have adequate roads, bridges and infrastructure?
• The last couple of years has seen a criminal conviction leading to the removal of the attorney general, the reversal of the voters’ will on recreational marijuana and multiple ethics inquiries levied against the governor. What can members of the Legislature do to bolster the public’s trust in state government?
Medicaid expansion, daycare shortages and housing seem to be key media issues. I believe we can approach these areas with common sense, without increasing regulation, and allow the innovative people of South Dakota to solve these challenges without additional government intervention and taxes.
• The state needs to add to its workforce and housing stock. What would you like to see done to help tackle both of these issues?
We must first take care of South Dakotans. Currently, 400 people are collecting unemployment, and 20,000 receive state assistance. Let’s help them find work. We are a hardworking state. We love our families and want to take care of them the best way possible. We should restructure our welfare system to incrementally benefit people as they move into full-time employment. Give them a hand up, not a handout. I will listen to voter concerns, communicate those concerns to fellow legislators and do what needs to be done.
• Additional thoughts:
In a Free Republic there is no room for tyranny, racism, cultural confusion and mandates. We’ve taken our unalienable rights for granted. We have allowed politicians to ignore the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Rule of Law. We in South Dakota have forgotten that we need to be accountable to each other — NOT big business, corporations, lobbyists or the federal government. Our state motto is “Under God the People Rule.” As a public servant, the needs of the people in District 18 will be my first priority. I understand that much work needs to be done. Together we can keep District 18 and South Dakota the best place to raise a family, build a business and freely live life in the pursuit of happiness!
