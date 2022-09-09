PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their fifth meeting of the 2022 Interim on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations is co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton). Among the items that will be discussed are the pay increase for Highway Patrol employees; Workforce Initiative and Family Support 360 programs; the Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) project; Big Sioux appropriation; long-range building plan for the Capitol Complex; American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expenditures; and community grants.
