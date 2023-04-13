• Mark Green, 42, De Smet, was arrested Wednesday for grand theft, burglary/3rd degree and petty theft/1st degree.
• Justin Olson, 39, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and for failure to appear.
• Andre Matthews, 56, Yankton, was attested Wednesday on a probation hold for court services.
• Matthew O’Connor, 29, Lake Andes, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Joey Johnson, 32, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and driving with suspended license.
• Chase Larsen, 32, Lincoln, Neb., was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Jose Martinez Jr., 36, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear.
• Hoksina Bullbear, 22, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Tryston Anderson, 23, Vermillion, was arrested Thursday for breach of conditions.
