South Dakota reported 30 more deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Yankton County — in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
With the new fatalities, the state’s death count rose to 1,177, of which 231 have occurred this month.
Yankton County’s deaths raised its toll to 17. The county also saw 25 new infections, as well as one new hospitalizations — its 100th related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 2 new cases (1,414 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (50), 7 new recoveries (1,280), 0 new deaths (21), 113 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 11 new cases (998), 1 new hospitalization (106), 12 new recoveries (730), 0 new deaths (7), 261 active cases;
• Clay County — 13 new cases (1,481), 0 new hospitalizations (34), 8 new recoveries (1,210), 0 new deaths (11), 260 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (329), 1 new hospitalization (47), 3 new recoveries (260), 0 new deaths (5), 64 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (632), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 4 new recoveries (465), 0 new deaths (13), 154 active cases;
• Turner County — 14 new cases (876), 0 new hospitalizations (54), 8 new recoveries (706), 0 new deaths (47), 123 active cases;
• Union County — 17 new cases (1,375), 0 new hospitalizations (63), 13 new recoveries (1,100), 0 new deaths (25), 250 active cases;
• Yankton County — 25 new cases (2,149), 1 new hospitalization (100), 11 new recoveries (1,468), 2 new deaths (17), 664 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday reported nine new infections in Knox County (513 overall), eight new cases in Cedar County (445) and two new positive tests in Dixon County (428).
Here are the Thursday’s other statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 88,727 (+704: 552 confirmed, 152 probable);
• Active Cases — 16,234 (+86);
• Recoveries — 71,316 (+588);
• Hospitalizations — 5,025 ever hospitalized (+51); 491 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 6,418 new tests processed; 1,728 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Wednesday reported 17 new deaths to raise the state toll to 1,294. There were 1, 321 new infections also reported.
Here are the statistics for the state:
• Total Cases — 143,924 (+1,321);
• Recoveries — 74,597 (+1,005);
• Hospitalizations — 4,699 ever hospitalized (+35); 781 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Testing — 13,854 new tests processed; 3,230 new individuals tested.
